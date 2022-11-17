UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter.

TIGR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 160,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.94 million, a PE ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 63.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

