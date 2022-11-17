USDD Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $712.83 million and $18.33 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

