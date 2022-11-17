Vai Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.09 million and approximately $2,478.10 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005907 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

