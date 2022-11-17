Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Citigroup

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
VVV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,395. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
