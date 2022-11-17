Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Citigroup

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

VVV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,395. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

