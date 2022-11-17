VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.