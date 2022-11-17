VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Trading 3.2% Higher

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $229.28 and last traded at $225.60. Approximately 5,721,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,056,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.71.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.40.

