VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading Down 2.1%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.41. Approximately 76,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 57,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.
