Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,668. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

