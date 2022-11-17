Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VEA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,129. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05.

