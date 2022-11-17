Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,594.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 534,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,319,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

