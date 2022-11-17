Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 785,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,319,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $52.41.

