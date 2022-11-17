Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.38. 219,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,266. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

