Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 123,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,504,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $191.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $237.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.62.

