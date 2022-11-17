Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.71. The stock had a trading volume of 56,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

