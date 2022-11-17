Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.44. The company had a trading volume of 207,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,745. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.