Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.84 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Velas has a total market cap of $52.84 million and approximately $533,723.99 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00077819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,377,164,189 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

