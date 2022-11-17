Venus BUSD Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.59 million and $38.55 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02173968 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,166,907.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

