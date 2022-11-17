Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.58 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.58 million and $38.81 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02173968 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,166,907.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

