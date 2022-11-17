Veritaseum (VERI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,906.76

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $59.96 or 0.00359277 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $128.90 million and approximately $14,906.76 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00571055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.03 or 0.29745317 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.