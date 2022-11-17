Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 248,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,608,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

