Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ remained flat at $37.88 during trading on Thursday. 418,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,608,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

