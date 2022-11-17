Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.09 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $67,783.17 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,656.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00364973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00117849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00790052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00619487 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00232396 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,473,797 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

