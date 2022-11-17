Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EVTL. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter worth $2,280,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $910,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

