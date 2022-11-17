VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $426,048.70 and approximately $507.43 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

