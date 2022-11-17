Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells $53,850.00 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,185,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Philip Liang sold 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $47,625.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Philip Liang sold 7,600 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $32,528.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $53,504.64.

On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $35,692.51.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

About Vicarious Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

