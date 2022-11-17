Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells $53,850.00 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,185,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Philip Liang sold 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $47,625.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Philip Liang sold 7,600 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $32,528.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $53,504.64.
- On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $35,692.51.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of RBOT stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
