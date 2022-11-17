VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading 1.9% Higher

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14. 768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.