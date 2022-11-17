Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

Porch Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 72,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,897.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,190.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 497,463 shares of company stock valued at $663,647. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,452. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.