Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.85. 99,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,272. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.