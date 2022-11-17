Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys 2,079 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,872,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average is $186.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $237.65.

