Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of General Electric by 51.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $421,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Electric Price Performance
GE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.91. 289,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,694. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
