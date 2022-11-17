Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 11,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.82 on Thursday, hitting $518.29. The stock had a trading volume of 70,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,168. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.