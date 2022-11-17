Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $183,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,204,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $118.71.

