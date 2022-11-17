Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.6% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock worth $14,313,262 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.88. The company had a trading volume of 135,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $333.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

