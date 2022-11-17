Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Village Super Market from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. Village Super Market has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.50 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. The company operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway banners in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and four the Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

