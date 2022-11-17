Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.98. 2,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 137,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VORB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Virgin Orbit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $998.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

About Virgin Orbit

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VORB. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

