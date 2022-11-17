Visa Inc. (V) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Visa to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $210.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,736,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $539,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170,765 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

