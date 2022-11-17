Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

