Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Senior Officer John W. Rozelle Sells 20,000 Shares

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Senior Officer John W. Rozelle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$15,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$388,795.63.

John W. Rozelle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vista Gold alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, John W. Rozelle sold 71,403 shares of Vista Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$57,549.39.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VGZ traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.72. 19,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,314. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold ( TSE:VGZ Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.