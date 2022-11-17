Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) to Issue $0.45 Semi-annual Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4483 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,434,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $14,928,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

