Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Market Cap of $67.06 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $67.06 million and $8.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00016994 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,511.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00042641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00238368 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.97192301 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $12,795,228.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

