Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.11 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00017078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $68.11 million and $8.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010399 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238455 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.97192301 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $12,795,228.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars.

