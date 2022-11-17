Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.93. 16,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.