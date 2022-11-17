Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,213 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,939. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

