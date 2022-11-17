Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,350 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund comprises 1.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at $101,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

PHD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 37,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.