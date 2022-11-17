Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Southern First Bancshares worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 348,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,338. The company has a market capitalization of $381.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director David G. Ellison purchased 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

