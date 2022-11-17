Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,877 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,877 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,256. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73.

