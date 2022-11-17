Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $982,517,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after buying an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $167.06. 8,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.45. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

