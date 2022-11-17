WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered WalkMe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Trading Down 3.9 %

WalkMe stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

About WalkMe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth $111,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 614,339 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.