WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered WalkMe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.69.
WalkMe Trading Down 3.9 %
WalkMe stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
