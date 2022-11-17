Walmart Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $147.40 on Thursday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

