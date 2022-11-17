Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
