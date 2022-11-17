Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.